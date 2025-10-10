Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

COOKE, Rev. Gordon 8th October 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Gordon, late of Drummurry Gardens, Ballinamallard. A much-loved husband of the late Margaret Jessie Cooke, and a devoted father of Brenda Robinson (David). Also a very special grandfather of Paul (Lydia), Elaine, and Alison (David), and a cherished great grandfather of Maya, Georgia and Isabella. Family home private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Gordon will take place on Friday at 12.00 noon in Bethel Free Presbyterian Church, Enniskillen, followed by a private family interment. Please note; the family will be greeting anyone attending the service on Friday from 11.00am on entrance to the Church. Gordon will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by all his loving family and all the family circle. 1st Peter 1 v 18 & 19, “Redeemed….with the precious blood of Christ.”

Pat Cox, 56 Doagh Rd, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 6DG. Passed away peacefully on the 7th October 2025, surrounded by his loving and devoted family in the loving care of the staff at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Beloved husband of the late Josie (Keown), Pat will be sadly missed by his children Marie, Sean (Clodagh), Niall (Maeve), and Kate (Seamus). He will be dearly missed and forever remembered by his adored grandchildren, Charley, Niamh, Jody, Tess, Aislinn, Ewan and Daragh, his brother John Joe (Ann), his nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Pat is predeceased by his late parents, his sisters Tess (McGlone), Lucy (Kelly), Maureen (Donegan) and Kathleen in infancy. Pat will be reposing at his late residence for a walk through wake from 3pm until 9pm today Thursday 9th October 2025 and on Friday 10th October, the family home is private at all other times to family and neighbour’s. Pat will leave his late residence at 10:30am on Saturday 11th October for requiem Mass at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. St Martin pray for him.

NIXON – 8th October 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of Market Court, Enniskillen. Ernest George (Ernie) Ex. RUC GC, dearly loved husband of the late Toni. A much-loved father of Kerry (Richard) and the late Mark. Loved brother of Dorothy (the late Harry), Margaret (the late Alan), and the late Maud (Cecil). House strictly private please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Thursday between 1.00pm – 3.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for Ernie’s life will take place at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Friday at 2.30pm, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research. Cheques should be made payable to Cancer Research and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Ernie will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.