Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

JOHNSTON – 7th October 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of Gortacharn Residential Home, Lisnaskea. Patricia, dearly loved wife of Ronald, and the late John. A much-loved mother of Valerie, David (Irene), Jacqueline (George), Linda (Alan) and the late Sandra. A devoted grandmother to Melanie, Gemma, Kyle, Ashley, Jordan, Rebecca, Jordan, Joel, Erin, Sasha, Alex, and the late Jamie. Dear sister of Muriel, her twin Pauline, Winnie and the late Violet and Minnie. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Thursday between 5.00pm – 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Patricia will take place in Garvary Parish Church Enniskillen on Friday at 12.00noon, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Ward 8 South West Acute Hospital, cheques should be made payable to Ward 8 South West Acute Hospital and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen BT94 2ES or online at wtmorrison.com. Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle.

COOKE, Rev. Gordon 8th October 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Gordon, late of Drummurry Gardens, Ballinamallard. A much-loved husband of the late Margaret Jessie Cooke, and a devoted father of Brenda Robinson (David). Also a very special grandfather of Paul (Lydia), Elaine, and Alison (David), and a cherished great grandfather of Maya, Georgia and Isabella. Family home private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Gordon will take place on Friday at 12.00 noon in Bethel Free Presbyterian Church, followed by a private family interment. Please note; the family will be greeting anyone attending the service on Friday from 11.00am on entrance to the Church. Gordon will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by all his loving family and all the family circle. 1st Peter 1 v 18 & 19, “Redeemed with the precious blood of Christ.”

Peggy McManus (nee McKey), 11 New Street, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EE. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, 6th October 2025 at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Predeceased by her parents Cormac and Rosanne. Beloved wife of the late Hugh R.I.P, much loved mother of Cormac (Mary), Ann, Hugh (Caroline), Mairead (John McGarrity), Liam (Jolene), Majella (Jimmy) and the late Patricia and Leontia R.I.P, loving granny of Leonita, Kerry, Edel, Odhrán, Tanya, Majella, Jeanette, Jane–Frances, Mia, Manus and Keegan, great grandchildren and cherished sister of Bridget and the late John R.I.P. Peggy will be reposing at her late residence on Tuesday 7th October from 12 noon to 10pm and on Wednesday 8th from 12 noon to 10pm. Family home private please at all other times. Funeral will leave her late residence on Thursday morning 9th October at 10.30am arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Edenclaw Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on (Culmiane Parish) Webcam. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to St Vincent De Paul Society. Please make any cheques payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and send to 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93. Donation box available in the family home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sister, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle. Our Lady Of Lourdes Prayer For Her.

Cormac Hannigan (99 Castlederg Road, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 1QE) 7th October 2025, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex. Predeceased by his parents Charlie and Mamie R.I.P. Beloved partner of Peggy, loving brother of Moira, Carmel, Imelda, Danny, Bernadette, Rhona and the late Patrick R.I.P. Family home private please. Cormac will be reposing in McKervey’s Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Wednesday evening 8th October from 6pm to 8pm and on Thursday evening 9th from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral will leave the funeral home on Friday morning 10th October at 10.30am arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Montiagh Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on parish webcam (Culmaine Parish). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie. Please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Donation box available in the funeral home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his partner, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. May his gentle soul rest in peace.