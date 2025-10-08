Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

ELLIOTT (née Hall) – 16th September 2025 Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen. Late of Castle Manor, Kesh, and previously Clonelly Farm House, Bannaghbeg, Kesh. Caroline Elizabeth (Betty), devoted Wife of the late William (Billy), dearly loved mother of Andrew (Alison) Caroline (James), cherished grandmother of Reuben, Emilia, Ryan (Lauren) and Matthew (Hannah). House strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Wednesday 17th September between 5.00pm – 8.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for Betty’s life will take place in Ardess Parish Church on Friday 19th September at 3.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Fred Hollows Foundation, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online at wtmorrison.com. Betty is remembered lovingly by family and her many friends.

AMOS, OCTOBER 6th 2025 WINSTON Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of Gillbrooke Nursing Home Clabby, formerly Kesh. Dearly beloved son of the late Frieda and the late William and family. House Strictly Private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Winston will be held in Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Thursday at 10:30am followed by committal in Tubrid Church of Ireland Graveyard. Family flowers only please. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The Lord is my shepherd.”

Peggy McManus (nee McKey), 11 New Street, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EE. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on 6th October 2025 at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Predeceased by her parents Cormac and Rosanne. Beloved wife of the late Hugh R.I.P, much loved mother of Cormac (Mary), Ann, Hugh (Caroline), Mairead (John McGarrity), Liam (Jolene), Majella (Jimmy) and the late Patricia and Leontia R.I.P, loving granny of Leonita, Kerry, Edel, Odhrán, Tanya, Majella, Jeanette, Jane–Frances, Mia, Manus and Keegan, great grandchildren and cherished sister of Bridget and the late John R.I.P. Peggy will be reposing at her late residence on Tuesday 7th October from 12 noon to 10pm and on Wednesday 8th from 12 noon to 10pm. Family home private please at all other times. Funeral will leave her late residence on Thursday morning 9th October at 10.30am arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Edenclaw Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on (Culmiane Parish) Webcam. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to St Vincent De Paul Society. Please make any cheques payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and send to 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93. Donation box available in the family home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sister, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for her.