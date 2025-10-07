Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Teresa Keaney (nee Flanagan), late of 74 Loughview Drive, Enniskillen, passed away peacefully 4th October, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Michael and adored mother of Tracey Stephenson (Paul), Samantha Reilly (Sean) and the late Geoffrey (RIP). A devoted grandmother of Sean, James, Nicole and Kara. A cherished sister of David (Kathleen) and Podso (Ann). Teresa will be forever loved and sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, wide family circle and her friends and neighbours. Family and friends are welcome to call to Teresa’s late residence at 74 Loughview Drive on Sunday and Monday 4-8pm, house private at all other times please. Funeral Mass for Teresa will take place in St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen on Tuesday 7th October at 11am followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Mass available to watch on the Parish Webcam. May her gentle soul rest in peace until we meet again.