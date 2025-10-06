Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Teresa Keaney (nee Flanagan), late of 74 Loughview Drive, Enniskillen, passed away peacefully 4th October, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Michael and adored mother of Tracey Stephenson (Paul), Samantha Reilly (Sean) and the late Geoffrey (RIP). A devoted grandmother of Sean, James, Nicole and Kara. A cherished sister of David (Kathleen) and Podso (Ann). Teresa will be forever loved and sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, wide family circle and her friends and neighbours. Family and friends are welcome to call to Teresa’s late residence at 74 Loughview Drive on Sunday and Monday 4-8pm, house private at all other times please. Funeral Mass for Teresa will take place in St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen on Tuesday 7th October at 11am followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Mass available to watch on the Parish Webcam. May her gentle soul rest in peace until we meet again.

Hugh Patrick McElroy, 119 Tullyreagh Road, Middle Road Farm House, Kilnambrahar, Tempo, Co Fermanagh, died Friday 3rd October 2025 peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary Alice and devoted father to Bridie, Teresaline, Loreto Kennedy (Tom), Denise Kavanagh (Stephen), Mary Reihill (Gareth), and Martin (Leaia). Loving and devoted grandfather of Dove and Lily Ashrowan, Nathan and Dáire McSorley, Frankie Reihill, Maeve, Michael, and Jamie McElroy. A dear brother of Tom (Eileen R.I.P), Denis R.I.P (Bridie), Mary Green R.I.P (Gerry R.I.P), and Jim R.I.P (Bridie). Loving brother-in-law of Loretta McGirr. Hugh will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA on Sunday afternoon from 3pm until 7pm. Removal from his late residence in Tullyreagh Road on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tempo for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, entire family circle and friends. Family home strictly private to neighbours and close friends only please. Our Lady of Knock pray for him.

DIXON – 2nd October 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, late of Coleshill Park, Enniskillen. William James (Jim), beloved husband of Anna, dearly loved father of Suzanne (Jeff), Sharon (Gordon) and Serena (Stephen) much loved grandfather of Gareth (Gabrielle), Victoria (Nigel), Matthew, Ashley, Andrew and great-grandfather of Louie, Gavin and Sophie. House Strictly private please. Friends and Neighbours welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Sunday between 1.00pm – 4.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Jim will take place in Enniskillen Independent Methodist Church, Tempo Road, Enniskillen on Monday 6th October at 3.00pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Ely Centre and Every Home Crusade. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Jim will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

Advertisement

MARKS HUTCHINSON, Lynn Margaret 2nd October 2025 suddenly at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Late of Moyglass, Enniskillen. Lynn Margaret, dearly loved daughter of the late Joe and Gretta, beloved sister of Ian, and Noel (Allison). A devoted aunt of Thomas, Emily and Andrew. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, today Friday between 6.00pm – 8.00pm and welcome to call at her late parents’ home Carrickbrack, Convoy, Donegal F93HN30 (Saturday and Sunday) Funeral from her late parents’ home on Monday 6th October leaving at 1.30pm for funeral service in Carnone Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Carnone Presbyterian Church. Cheques should be made payable to Carnone Presbyterian Church and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES or donate online via wtmorrison.com. Lynn will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

MORRISON – 1st October 2025 Suddenly, late of Cherry Walk, Chanterhill, Enniskillen. David John, Beloved son of Ruth and the late Eric, Dearly loved brother of Barbara and Wendy (Lester), Cherished uncle of Hayley, Matthew, Emma, and Caiden. House private please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Sunday between 6.00pm – 8.00pm. The Funeral Service will take place in Rossorry Parish Church on Monday 6th October at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the MS Society. Cheques should be made payable to the MS Society and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. David will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.