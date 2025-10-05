Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

DIXON – 2nd October 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, late of Coleshill Park, Enniskillen. William James (Jim), beloved husband of Anna, dearly loved father of Suzanne (Jeff), Sharon (Gordon) and Serena (Stephen) much loved grandfather of Gareth (Gabrielle), Victoria (Nigel), Matthew, Ashley, Andrew and great-grandfather of Louie, Gavin and Sophie. House Strictly private please. Friends and Neighbours welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Sunday between 1.00pm – 4.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Jim will take place in Enniskillen Independent Methodist Church, Tempo Road, Enniskillen on Monday 6th October at 3.00pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Ely Centre and Every Home Crusade. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Jim will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

MARKS HUTCHINSON, Lynn Margaret 2nd October 2025 suddenly at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Late of Moyglass, Enniskillen. Lynn Margaret, dearly loved daughter of the late Joe and Gretta, beloved sister of Ian, and Noel (Allison). A devoted aunt of Thomas, Emily and Andrew. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, today Friday between 6.00pm – 8.00pm and welcome to call at her late parents’ home Carrickbrack, Convoy, Donegal F93HN30 (Saturday and Sunday) Funeral from her late parents’ home on Monday 6th October leaving at 1.30pm for funeral service in Carnone Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Carnone Presbyterian Church. Cheques should be made payable to Carnone Presbyterian Church and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES or donate online via wtmorrison.com. Lynn will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

MORRISON – 1st October 2025 Suddenly, late of Cherry Walk, Chanterhill, Enniskillen. David John, Beloved son of Ruth and the late Eric, Dearly loved brother of Barbara and Wendy (Lester), Cherished uncle of Hayley, Matthew, Emma, and Caiden. House private please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Sunday between 6.00pm – 8.00pm. The Funeral Service will take place in Rossorry Parish Church on Monday 6th October at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the MS Society. Cheques should be made payable to the MS Society and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. David will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.