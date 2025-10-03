Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

SNOW, William, Passed away peacefully at his home 1st October 2025 surrounded by his loving family, Boa Island, Ardshankill, Kesh, County Fermanagh BT93 8AE. Beloved husband of Amanda (nee Whoriskey), much loved father of Aine and Davog, loving brother of Martin, cherished son in law of David and Anne. Predeased by his loving parents Joe and Rita R.I.P. William will be reposing at his late residence on Thursday 2nd October from 1pm to 8pm. Family home private please at all other times. Prayer service at the family home on Friday 3rd October at 11am for family and friends, followed by removal from there at 12 noon arriving at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for 2pm Cremation. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Marie Curie c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney BT93 OEN. Donation box available in the family home. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, brother and entire family circle. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.