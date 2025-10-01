Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Gerald Rice Drumlone, Lisbellaw Co Fermanagh. Died Monday 29th September peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late George and Annie Rice (R.I.P). A dear brother of John (Bernie), Paul (Tanya) Martin (Tanya), Grania (Paul) and Siobhan (Garrett, R.I.P.). Gerald is predeceased by his sister Annie and brother George. Gerald will repose at his late residence this Tuesday evening from 6pm until 9pm and again tomorrow Wednesday from 3pm until 9pm. Removal from his late home on Thursday morning at 10-30 am to arrive at St Mary’s Church Maguiresbridge for 11 o’clock funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Gerald will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and the entire family circle. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Rapid Response c/o Swift & McCaffrey funeral directors Lisnaskea BT92 0LA or any family member. Gerald’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/maguiresbridge St Francis of Assisi pray for him.

Kendall, 23rd September 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Andrew, late of Derrin Park, Enniskillen. A much-loved son of Dot and a cherished fiancé of Siobhan. Also a very dear brother and uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Family home strictly private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Andrew will take place on Friday at 11.00am in Marcus Madill’s Funeral Home, followed by interment in Cross cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to to call to Marcus Madill’s Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND, on Thursday evening from 5.00pm until 7.00pm. Andrew will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by his fiancée, Siobhan, and all his family.

McGeoghan, Sean Sunday 28th September 2025 Late of 2, Drumlar Park, Enniskillen BT74 6NA Dearly loved father of Farrell & Mackenzie and beloved brother of Kathleen (David Guscott) and Dave (Jane). Sadly missed by his nieces Lauren and Emilia. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Rose. Sean will repose at his brother Dave’s home, 26 Leenagranagh, Tempo Road, Enniskillen BT74 6FJ from 7pm today Tuesday and all day Wednesday 1st October 2025. Removal on Thursday 2nd October to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan H12 RF78 for Cremation at 1.30pm. Funeral may be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/lakelands. May Sean Rest In Peace.

Advertisement

CARLETON, Pearl Joan September 29, 2025 peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Pearl Joan. Late of 30 Sprucehill, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh. Beloved Wife of the late Philip and dear Mother of Sonya, Gillian, Dwayne and the late Darryl. Funeral from her late home on Thursday at 1.30pm for service in Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown at 2.00pm followed by interment in Townhill cemetery. Friends welcome to call at the family home between 3.00pm and 9.00pm on Wednesday. (Due to limited parking in the estate please park at the road). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research c/o FG McFarland & Sons, Funeral Directors, 49 Letterboy Road, Kesh, BT93 0DF. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing Son, Daughters and the entire Family circle.