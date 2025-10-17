Tina the Golden Girl of Madeira

By Paul O’Neill

AT the European Masters Athletics Championships in Madeira, Portugal, Belcoo’s Tina Gallagher produced a sensational four-day display to claim double gold and a silver.

With a Silver from Friday night already secured, Gallagher returned to the track for the W60 Heptathlon, beginning with the 80m Hurdles. Having taken Silver in the individual event just 12 hours earlier, she cleared eight flights cleanly in 14.88 seconds into a 1.1 mps headwind — the fastest of nine competitors.

After a quick footwear change, she extended her lead in the High Jump, setting a personal best of 1.29m — the only athlete to clear that height. The Shot Putt, one of her weaker events, saw a best of 7.17m before she rounded off day one strongly, clocking 31.55 in the 200m. It meant Gallagher led overnight on 3015 points, ahead of Norway’s Heidi Barth (2788) and France’s Nadine Landa (2653).

Day two brought tension as the Long Jump (3.54m) saw Barth and Landa close the gap. In the Javelin, Barth’s 22.53m throw gave her a narrow 11-point lead going into the final 800m. Gallagher, the quickest in the field, powered home in 2:59.41 to secure Heptathlon Gold with 4777 points — a new Irish age-group record. Barth edged Landa for Silver by just 11 points (4415 to 4404).

With little time to rest, Gallagher lined up the following morning for the 300m Hurdles final. Dutch favourite Anna Den Hartog pushed her all the way, but despite a stumble at the penultimate hurdle, Gallagher held firm to win her second Gold in 55.59, just ahead of Den Hartog (55.80) and Germany’s Karin Bauer (59.73).

Her medal haul had begun with Silver in the individual 80m Hurdles, finishing in 14.87 behind Italy’s Erika Niedermayr (13.73), with Barth taking Bronze (16.23).

Reflecting on an unforgettable week, Gallagher said:

“I don’t know how I’ve done what I’ve done over the last number of days — it’s truly amazing and what dreams are made of. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to win three medals, let alone two golds and a silver.

“Yes, I’ve worked hard and trained well for the past ten months with these Championships in mind, but you never think that everything could go so well — especially in the heptathlon.

“Of course, I took great encouragement from what Kate O’Connor has done for multi-events this year at senior level, and like her, I’ve worked hard on my weaker events to give myself a chance to achieve what I have over these last two days.

“I’ve given the commitment, driving up to Omagh to be with my coach, Trevor McGlynn, two or three times a week. ‘Trev’, as I call him, has been magnificent. Over these past four years I’ve developed so much under his tutelage, and I can’t thank him enough for the work and commitment he has shown to get me to where I am today.

“It would be amiss of me not to thank the members of my club, OMG, on this special day. Their support has been truly magnificent and I’m looking forward to getting back out and doing my 5Ks with the guys when I return home — they truly keep me going and put a smile on my face as we train and race, especially over the winter!”

Less than an hour after Tina’s Heptathlon triumph, Clones athlete Denise Toner took to the track at the Camara De Lobos Stadium, the second venue for these Championships, for the 1500m (W45). Facing 2008 Olympian Anna Rostkowska of Poland, Toner led from the gun but was overtaken 150m from home, taking an excellent Silver in 4:40.75 behind Rostkowska (4:37.74), with Spain’s Elisa Hernandez third (4:47.89).

Speaking afterwards, Toner said:

“I knew the Pole was one of the main threats and with her speed the only way to beat her was from the front. I gave it my all out there, but she was stronger on the day and I’m happy with how I ran.”

Both athletes return to action in the 800m heats on Friday, eyeing another final showdown on Saturday.