Three new playparks planned for Fermanagh

THREE new play parks are set to be developed in Fermanagh over the next two years, as part of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s long-term Play Park Strategy.

While the investment has been welcomed, concerns have been raised about delays in delivering similar facilities to more rural communities, with some not scheduled for action until 2027.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Play Park Strategy 2021-2030 will result in the redevelopment of 97 playparks across the District.

“The Council is progressing plans to develop three new play parks in Co. Fermanagh – two in the current financial year (2025-2026) at Derrygonnelly Community Centre and Cavanaleck-Chanterhill and a third at Killyfole, Rosslea in 2026-2027,” a spokesperson from FODC said.

As part of the ongoing strategy, playparks at Erne Terrace in Derrygonnelly and Loughview Drive in Enniskillen have recently been completed and reopened, with construction currently underway at Donagh, Beragh, and Strathroy in Omagh.

Further refurbishments are planned for 2025–2026 in Seskinore, Knockmoyle, Windmill Road (Enniskillen), Ederney, and Lack.

The Council has issued tender invitations to undertake the works at both Derrygonnelly Community Centre and Cavanaleck-Chanterhill; work will commence as soon as the procurement process is completed with an anticipated start date by April 2026.

Councillor Sheamus Greene has expressed disappointment that Rosslea and Newtownbutler are not among the first areas to see play park improvements, despite earlier calls for rural communities to be prioritised.

“I have been disappointed that Rosslea and Newtownbutler are two of the play parks which is not going to be in action to a start date to 2027,” said Cllr Greene.

“I do remember at the time myself and Thomas O’Reilly and different councillors highlighting that it should be the towns and villages on the periphery of the council area that should be done first because obviously they are the furthest away from leisure centres and libraries, so we pressed the point that they should be the ones that action first but unfortunately that didn’t become the case.”

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Play Park Strategy aims to enhance the standard, quality and range or play experiences available to children and young people across the District, enabling them to have access to high quality, inclusive, play facilities while also enhancing opportunities for intergenerational activity, nature and biodiversity.