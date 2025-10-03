Thousands without power across Fermanagh

STORM Amy has arrived in Fermanagh, leaving thousands around the county without power, with further outages expected over the coming hours.

According to NIE’s Powercheck map, several areas of the county are currently experiencing power cuts. Meanwhile, there are multiple reports of fallen trees and impassable roads, with motorists urged to proceed with extreme caution.

Earlier today the we took the tough decision to postpone tonight’s Fermanagh Herald Business Awards, which have now been rescheduled for November 7 at the Killyhevlin Hotel.

Schools across the county also closed at 12pm, ahead of the beginning of this afternoon’s amber weather warning, while Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has closed its outdoor facilities.

A little while ago, the wind warning for neighbouring Donegal was upgraded to red, meaning there is an immediate threat to life.

For those who find themselves in difficulty due to the storm, the following numbers may be useful:

– Emergency services – 999 or 112

– Northern Ireland Electricity Networks – 03457 643 643

– NI Gas Emergency Service – 0800 002 001

– Northern Ireland Water Waterline – 03457 440 088

– Flooding Incident Line – 0300 2000 100

– Housing Executive – 03448 920 901