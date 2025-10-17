+44 (0)28 6632 2066
The case was before Enniskillen court.

Taxi driver disqualified

Posted: 4:51 pm October 17, 2025

A taxi driver who failed to provide police with a breath specimen for testing has been disqualified from driving.

Patrick Griffen (62), from Cherry Court, Belfast was stopped by police on the Boa Island Road, Belleek where he gave a reading of 62mg out of 100ml of breath, with the legal limit being 35mg.

He later refused to provide a specimen of breath when required in custody.
District Judge Alana McSorley disqualified Griffen from driving for 12 months and issued a £250 fine.

