Taxi driver disqualified

A taxi driver who failed to provide police with a breath specimen for testing has been disqualified from driving.
Patrick Griffen (62), from Cherry Court, Belfast was stopped by police on the Boa Island Road, Belleek where he gave a reading of 62mg out of 100ml of breath, with the legal limit being 35mg.
He later refused to provide a specimen of breath when required in custody.
District Judge Alana McSorley disqualified Griffen from driving for 12 months and issued a £250 fine.
Posted: 4:51 pm October 17, 2025