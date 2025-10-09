Stafford calls on Ballinamallard to ‘buck the trend’

By Aaron Hassard

BALLINAMALLARD United manager Mark Stafford was left to reflect upon “a game of two halves” as his side suffered consecutive defeats for the second time this season.

Adam Carroll’s seventh minute strike was cancelled out by Daniel Barker, his first of the campaign, which had the Mallards deservedly level at the break.

Stafford was impressed with his side’s first half showing, especially after conceding early on.

“Even though we went a goal down early on, we actually started the game quite well,” explained Stafford.

“We just didn’t clear our lines and Adam Carroll finished well from the edge of the box, but we responded brilliantly and were on the front foot.

“Darragh Byrne was causing their left back all sorts of problems and we got a deserved equaliser that he set up.

“I went into half-time feeling very pleased with the lads’ efforts. It was a positive changing room at the break.”

Goals from Jamie Doran and Rory Powell inside the opening seven minutes of the second half though halted the momentum generated by the Mallards during a promising first half showing.

Stafford admitted that the hosts immediate response after the break “took the wind of our of their sails.”

“In the first seven minutes of the second half, we managed to undo all our good work,” added the Mallards manager.

“We went behind again after failing to clear our lines properly and then give away a penalty shortly after.

“So, we are 3-1 down and then 10 minutes later we are down to 10 men. It’s a long way back from there.”

Captain Aaron Arkinson made his 200th appearance for the Mallards since joining from rivals Dergview in 2018. Stafford was full of praise for “model pro” ‘Arko’.

“Reaching 200 games for the club is a great achievement,” explained Stafford.

“It’s a credit to him, the way he trains and the way he looks after his body. He has been a brilliant servant for the club for many years.”

Stafford is now gearing up for another huge Championship clash on Saturday against Armagh City at Ferney Park.

“Saturday is a massive game. We have conceded seven goals in our last two league games, so we need to buck the trend and try something different,” he explained.

“City had a fantastic result against Dundela at the weekend, and they will be coming down to us full of confidence.”