Stafford braced for ‘difficult’ ‘Point challenge

By Aaron Hassard

QUEEN’S 3-0 success was harsh on Mark Stafford’s Ballinamallard United, with the Mallards boss left to reflect on a “strange” afternoon that culminated in the cessation of Ballinamallard’s unbeaten home run.

“The result obviously looks bad, but it’s a strange one as we actually played quite well in spells,” explained Stafford.

“We dominated possession, which Queen’s approach to the game allowed us to do, as they sat deep and looked to hit us on the break. They were effective at this.

“Queen’s did fashion one good opportunity before going ahead. I was disappointed that we conceded from that position.

“It was a great finish, but we had lots of bodies behind the ball. Other than that, they didn’t put much pressure on our goal.”

Games of football often hinge on key moments and fine margins.

Tommy Connolly, on at the interval as part of a Stafford double-change, powered a header against the crossbar just minutes before Queen’s added their second.

“We made a couple of changes at the break and started the second half well,” said Stafford.

“Tommy [Connolly] hit the bar moments before Queen’s went up and scored a second in fortuitous circumstances, with their cross deflecting over our defenders and onto the head of Ajala.

“We responded well to that before Queen’s scored their third to seal victory.”

One of the positives amid Saturday’s defeat was the return of Connolly, who got his first minutes since scoring against Limavady United at the end of August, after suffering a recurrence of a minor setback.

Stafford was delighted the impact that the Dungannon Swifts loanee had in the second period.

“Tommy is a very talented player. I just wanted to freshen things up in the wide areas, it was no criticism of the players who gave way. He had a very good impact when he came on,” added the Mallards boss.

With sidelined players like Connolly now returning to full fitness, Stafford said he had decisions to make ahead of a visit to Warrenpoint Town, another newly-promoted side.

“The weekend’s result and player availability means that there is a possibility of changing up the squad for our trip to Warrenpoint who, like ourselves, suffered a 3-0 defeat at the weekend [against Newington].

“They will be looking for a response on Saturday as well. Milltown is always a difficult place to go, we know this, but we will go there and give a good account of ourselves.”