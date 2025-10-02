St Michael’s honours the memory of former pupils

THIS year’s annual charity run at St Michael’s College in Enniskillen was an especially poignant one, with proceeds going to two very special causes – the Oisín McGrath Foundation and Young Lives vs Cancer.

Since 2015, the school has organised annual runs involving all year groups to raise money for the Oisín McGrath Foundation, in memory of Year 9 student and talented sportsman Oisín McGrath who tragically passed away earlier that year. His legacy has remained at the heart of the school community ever since.

This year, the event also honoured the memory of another much-loved former pupil, Oisín Cassidy. One of the school’s most gifted athletes, Oisín sadly passed away in August after a courageous battle with cancer. In tribute, funds raised were also directed to Young Lives vs Cancer, a charity that supports children and young people with cancer and their families.

Last week’s event was marked by ideal early autumn weather, with a fantastic turnout from students across all year groups.

Francis Shaw, a member of the school’s sports department, said, “The boys really embraced the day. Everyone enjoyed the event and raised a substantial amount for two very worthwhile causes with particular links to two young men who represented St Michael’s proudly and who were both taken far too soon.”

In addition to fundraising, the run also kicks off preparations for the 2025/26 cross country season. St. Michael’s has high hopes after medalling in three of four age groups at the All-Ireland finals in Galway earlier this year.