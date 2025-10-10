+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Smyth Leslie & Co. abseil Europa Hotel for Cancer Focus

Smyth Leslie & Co. abseil Europa Hotel for Cancer Focus

Posted: 2:13 pm October 10, 2025

On Sunday, October 12, the courageous team at Smyth Leslie & Co. will be taking on an unforgettable challenge — abseiling down the iconic Europa Hotel in Belfast — all in the name of charity.

This adrenaline-fueled event isn’t just about pushing personal limits; it’s a heartfelt effort to raise vital funds for the new Cancer Focus Centre in Enniskillen.

The centre provides essential services and support to local individuals and families affected by cancer, offering a much-needed lifeline during some of the most difficult times in their lives.

Abseiling down one of Belfast’s most well-known landmarks is no small feat, and the team’s commitment highlights not only their adventurous spirit but also their deep dedication to giving back to their community.

As they gear up for the descent, Smyth Leslie & Co. are encouraging clients, colleagues, and the wider public to support their fundraising efforts.

To donate to the fundraiser click the link; https://www.justgiving.com/page/smyth-leslie-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

 

