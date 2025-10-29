Sherry star as Newtownbutler boys win league title

U16 Division 1 League Final

Newtownbutler 1-14

Enniskillen 1-09

By Pauric McGurn

NEWTOWNBUTLER came from behind to claim the Under-16 Division 1 League title following a hard-fought victory over Enniskillen Gaels at Louis Leonard Memorial Park in Donagh on Saturday.

The First Fermanagh’s made a strong start to the game, opening the scoring against the breeze as Aidan McCaffrey pointed .

A Mike Funston free soon levelled matters, before Niall Smyth nudged Enniskillen ahead by one.

Jim Sherry made it 0-02 apiece, before Felix Rowland and Tom Melarkey hit further points for their sides.

Edward Murphy and Funston added points on for Enniskillen, but Newtownbutler replied with Oisin Carson and Daithi Fitzpatrick scoring.

Enniskillen though went in leading by two at the break, as Rowland and Smyth hit points to leave it 0-7 to 0-5 in favour of the Gaels at half time.

Newtownbutler had the advantage of the wind for the second half and it showed as Sherry pointed from a free, before he hit two further scores from play, to put his side one in front.

Enniskillen hit a goal on 38 minutes as Dara Donnelly found Michael Millar, who finished to the net to move his side back ahead.

Sherry and Rowland hit further scores, before Sherry again pointed on 47 minutes to show his class.

Newtownbutler then hit the net on 50 minutes, as McCaffrey done well to finish, with the First’s extending their lead through Sherry and Ryan Crudden.

Rowland replied for Enniskillen, but Jim Sherry completed the scoring with a standout two pointer score to wrap up the win for Newtownbutler.

Referee: Noel McDonagh (Brookeborough)