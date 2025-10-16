Rory King shares business insights with students

Students at South West College’s Erne Campus in Enniskillen recently enjoyed an inspiring talk from Rory King, founder of Rory’s Travel Club. Rory spoke to students studying Tourism and Hospitality, Business Studies, IT, and Creative Media.

He shared his journey from university to launching one of Ireland’s fastest-growing travel membership communities. Rory explained how his own education, travel, and early career shaped his entrepreneurial mindset.

The idea for Rory’s Travel Club came from a desire to make travel more affordable. By cutting out high third-party commissions and offering exclusive deals, Rory built a loyal online community of travel lovers.

Rory talked about the challenges of starting a business. He stressed the importance of digital marketing, storytelling, and building customer trust. He also outlined plans to grow the company and create innovative travel experiences.

Students had the chance to ask Rory questions about entrepreneurship, marketing, and the travel industry. They gained useful insights into running a business in a competitive market.

Siobhan Hallawell, Lecturer in Tourism and Hospitality at South West College, said the visit was an invaluable opportunity for students to connect classroom learning with real-world experience:

“Guest speakers like Rory bring a fresh perspective and real-world relevance to our students’ learning. Hearing directly from someone who has turned their passion into a thriving business helps students understand the skills, creativity, and resilience needed to succeed in the tourism and business sectors. We are very grateful to Rory for sharing his story and inspiring our students to think ambitiously about their own futures.”

The event is part of South West College’s efforts to connect students with industry professionals. Some students are even considering work experience opportunities with Rory’s Travel Club.