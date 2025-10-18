+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Road re-opens following serious accident in Kesh

Posted: 10:40 am October 18, 2025

The Pettigo Road in Kesh has re-opened following a single vehicle road traffic collision, shortly before 11pm last night, Friday, October 17.

The road, along with the village Main Street, had been closd last night due to the crash, which police have described as ‘serious’. Diversions were put in place and drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes. 

 

