Road re-opens following serious accident in Kesh

The Pettigo Road in Kesh has re-opened following a single vehicle road traffic collision, shortly before 11pm last night, Friday, October 17.
The road, along with the village Main Street, had been closd last night due to the crash, which police have described as ‘serious’. Diversions were put in place and drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
Advertisement
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 10:40 am October 18, 2025