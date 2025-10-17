+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Reports ordered after drugs charge admitted

Posted: 11:48 am October 17, 2025

PRE-SENTENCE reports are to be prepared after a number of drugs possession charges were admitted.

Anthony Gerald Williamson (47) from Breandrum Park, Enniskillen was detected with quantities of MDMA (Amphetamine), methylone and the prescription-only drug Gabapentin. Offending occurred on May 23, 2023.

A defence solicitor entered guilty pleas to all counts on Williamson’s behalf.

District Judge Alana McSorley decided to obtain a short report around the circumstances of the incident and ordered Williamson to attend for sentencing on November 3.

