Reports ordered after drugs charge admitted

PRE-SENTENCE reports are to be prepared after a number of drugs possession charges were admitted.
Anthony Gerald Williamson (47) from Breandrum Park, Enniskillen was detected with quantities of MDMA (Amphetamine), methylone and the prescription-only drug Gabapentin. Offending occurred on May 23, 2023.
A defence solicitor entered guilty pleas to all counts on Williamson’s behalf.
District Judge Alana McSorley decided to obtain a short report around the circumstances of the incident and ordered Williamson to attend for sentencing on November 3.
