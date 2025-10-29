Relic to St Carlo enshrined at Enniskillen church

A RELIC of a newly canonised saint has been enshrined at St Michael’s Parish Church in Enniskillen, as celebrations continue to mark the 150th anniversary of the place of prayer.

There was joyous scenes at St Michael’s Parish Church recently as a special Mass took place, to coincide with the enshrinement of a new relic of St Carlo Acutis.

English-born Italian, Carlo Acutis, who documented a number of modern-day miracles online, died back in 2006 at just 15-years-old. He became the first ever millennial saint in early September.

Advertisement

Bishop Donal McKeown, the current Bishop of Derry, led the Mass at the Enniskillen church, with a permanent relic to the new saint enshrined, to the delight of many local parishioners.

“The relic of St Carlo, here in St Michael’s, are strands of Carlo’s hair. We invite you to St. Michael’s Church to venerate the relic of St Carlo Acutis,” a church statement read.

“This blessed opportunity allows us to connect with a modern witness to holiness and draw inspiration from his deep devotion to the Eucharist.”

The enshrinement of the relic is the latest event to be held at the Enniskillen church, as it celebrates 150 years since its establishment.

Last month, Bishop Larry Duffy presided over a special Mass, during which a commemorative stone for Archdeacon James McMeel, the parish priest who oversaw the building of St Michael’s, was blessed.

Prior to his canonisation, Carlo Acutis was held in high regard in Fermanagh, with many schools studying how he recorded modern miracles on a website and on social media.

St Kevin’s College in Lisnaskea formed a Carlo Acutis Faith Group, where they enjoyed spending time in Kitui in Kenya, supporting and helping many

Advertisement

The students enjoyed a trip to Kenya over the summer, where they spent time with people in Kitui, providing help and support.

“Carlo has been a fantastic and relatable focal point for young people,” Oisin Curran, the St Kevin’s College Head Boy, previously explained.

“Having spent over a year learning about his life and his mission and sharing his message with my fellow pupils and the local community, I’ve found my faith has deepened.”