Record-breaking Spooktacular takes over Enniskillen

FROM spooky costumes to glowing finish-line smiles, Enniskillen came alive on Friday night as a record-breaking 1,600 runners hundreds took part in the Enniskillen Spooktacular 5K.

The event, organised by Enniskillen Running Club, delivered everything its name promised – energy, excitement, and a hauntingly good atmosphere that brought the whole community together.

The fun began with the Mini Spook, as excited children raced off in their colourful costumes, setting the stage for the main event, the 5K Spooktacular.

Leading the charge on the night was Conan McCaughey, who stormed home to victory in the Male Open category with an impressive time of 15 minutes and 12 seconds.

In the Female Open, Nikita Burke claimed the top spot, crossing the finish line in a superb 17 minutes and 14 seconds.

Both athletes delivered outstanding performances, setting the pace for a thrilling evening of competition and celebration in Enniskillen.

While the front-runners impressed with their speed, the spirit of the Spooktacular truly shone through in the creative costumes on display.

From witches and skeletons to superheroes and pumpkins, participants embraced the Halloween theme with flair and humour.

One of the standout sights of the night was a full Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine making its way across the finish line, complete with the gang inside, earning cheers and laughter from spectators along the route.

Adding to the atmosphere was Downtown Radio’s Gary Myles, who was on hand to cheer on the crowd and keep spirits high throughout the evening.

As the final runners crossed the finish line and the last of the laughter echoed through the streets, there was no doubt that this year’s Enniskillen Spooktacular had once again cast its magic over the town.