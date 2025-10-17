Record-breaking demand for Enniskillen Spooktacular

THE ever-popular Enniskillen Spooktacular is set for its biggest year yet, with excitement building ahead of the much-anticipated Halloween-themed run.

Known for its electric atmosphere, creative costumes, and strong community spirit, this year’s event is already shaping up to be another massive success – even before the first runner crosses the starting line.

Organisers Enniskillen Running club have said they are truly grateful for the overwhelming response to this year’s Spooktacular event.

“The level of interest has far exceeded our expectations, and we are delighted to see such excitement surrounding the race,” Enniskillen Running Club chairman, Ian Birney said.

“Our Spooktacular event has grown over the years which started in 2011 with under 300 taking part, we have built on this and now in 2025 we have over 1600 running through the streets of Enniskillen with many in Halloween costumes.

“This event brings many people to Enniskillen and a fantastic way to kick off the Experience Enniskillen Halloween celebrations with many events and fireworks on Friday October 31.

The club released an additional 100 tickets, prompting a mix of excitement and disappointment among locals as they were quickly snapped up.

“We fully understand the disappointment of those who were unable to secure a place in this year’s event, unfortunately for some Storm Amy caused internet connection problems. Our link went live at 7pm, many logged in, 100 entries registered by 7:04pm, this was our limit for extra entries,” Ian added.

“At all times we have to think of runners safety at our event, night time events bring extra precautions which we work with relevant authorities in planning and each year we look at ways to improve and bring a Spooktacular event to everyone.

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone for making Spooktacular 2025 such a success, and we continue to appreciate your enthusiasm and support.”

The Halloween fun is set for Friday, October 24, kicking off with the Mini Spooktacular at 7pm, followed by the main Spooktacular 5K at 8pm. Participants are encouraged to dress to impress, with spot prizes for costumes awarded throughout the evening.