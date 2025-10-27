Ready Egg invests £2.9million to drive productivity

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has announced a £2.9million investment by Lisnaskea-based Ready Egg to boost productivity and accelerate sales growth.

The company provides a wide range of high-quality egg products to the food service and processing sectors and employs 150 people locally.

Under the Agri-Food Investment Initiative (AFII), Invest NI has offered Ready Egg more than £500,000 towards the capital investment.

Speaking after a tour of the facility, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said, “This investment marks a significant boost for rural Fermanagh and aligns with my economic vision to create greater regional balance and drive productivity. It will fast-track Ready Egg’s operational efficiency, improve energy usage, and support our Green Skills Delivery goals.”

The company processes more than one billion eggs each year at its plants in Lisnaskea and Chesterfield, with products including liquid and powered egg, hard-boiled and scrambled egg and egg mayonnaise.

It is investing in machinery such as an egg breaking plant, a reverse osmosis plant and packaging robots to automate manual tasks and increase operational efficiencies.

Charles Crawford, founder of Ready Egg, said: “We began egg production in Lisnaskea in 1975 and have grown Ready Egg into the largest egg processor in the UK and Ireland.

“This exciting investment in robotics and automation will transform our business and improve productivity across a number of key operational areas.

“This investment also underlines our commitment to sustainability by increasing energy efficiency and reducing waste.”