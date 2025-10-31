Rare Liam Blake paintings on sale in Enniskillen

DEVENISH Gallery has announced the acquisition of seventy original paintings by the late local and internationally renowned artist Liam Blake.

The collection, purchased by gallery owner Colin Burns from a private collector, is now on sale, offering art lovers a rare chance to own one of Blake’s distinctive works.

Blake, a native of Enniskillen, gained recognition for his vivid landscapes of the Irish countryside, painted in gouache and oil. Many of the newly acquired works were unfinished, giving a unique glimpse into a creative period of the artist’s life.

Blake lived a period of his life in Newtownbutler for many years and once held a very successful exhibition there, hosted in a local shop. He was known for his creativity and resourcefulness, often painting on whatever materials he had at hand from wooden boards to the backs of cigarette packets.

Colin, who has taken over running Devenish Gallery following his wife’s illness, brings a deep understanding of art developed over fifty years of collecting. With a background in international business, he now channels his experience and passion into showcasing artists like Blake.

Visit the Devenish Gallery in Enniskillen to get your hands on a piece from this exceptional collection to celebrate Liam Blake’s enduring legacy and his remarkable contribution to Irish art.