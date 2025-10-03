Racist vandalism of a road sign in the Clabby area

A road sign in Fermanagh has been the target of racist vandalism.

The multilingual sign on the Clabby Road was defaced this week with spray paint which was used to obscure the French, Italian, Polish, German, Ulster Scots and Chinese translation of ‘welcome’.

Sinn Féin Councillor for Erne North, Debbie Coyle, has condemned the racist vandalism.

Cllr Coyle said: “This is disgraceful behaviour from individuals who are choosing to vandalise these Council signs, and it is clearly an act of racism and hate.

“In the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area we welcome people from all over the world, whether they come to live and work here, or whether they choose our beautiful area to holiday in. They are all very welcome, and these signs are an extension of that.”

The repair of this signage will now be at a cost to the public, which Cllr Coyle said is “shameful”, and she urged those who carry out such mindless acts to think twice.

“FODC will replace the sign, but this type of behaviour will not be tolerated. Our communities deserve better. I appeal to anybody who has information to contact the PSNI.”