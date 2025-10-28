PSNI urges safe and responsible Halloween celebrations across Fermanagh

Halloween is fast approach and the PSNI urging everyone to enjoy the festivities across Fermanagh and Omagh and stay safe whilst doing so.

Chief Inspector Scott Fallis said: “We want everyone to enjoy all of the local events taking place across our District over coming days, and to do so responsibly and safely.

“This includes considering the impact of your behaviour on others and knowing the law on fireworks, if you are planning any sort of display.

“Fireworks contain explosive materials and if misused or mishandled, can cause serious and life-changing injuries.

“Fireworks should only be purchased from reputable, licensed dealers who are required to keep sales records, and those purchasing fireworks must have a licence. The law is clear – if you possess, sell, handle or use fireworks without a licence, you could face fines of up to £5,000.

“In the lead-up to Halloween, we’ve been visiting shops across the District to ensure licences are up to date and that retailers are legally compliant. We will continue to be proactive in seizing illegal fireworks and working with our partners to target those involved in their illegal sale.

“Local police will be on patrol both at events and in communities to help prevent anti-social behaviour and minimise disruption as much as possible this Halloween. Please remember, what might seem like harmless fun to some, may actually feel intimidating and anti-social to others.

“If you’re celebrating this spooky season, we hope you have a fun, enjoyable and injury-free Halloween.”

If you have concerns about anti-social behaviour or the misuse of fireworks, please contact us online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, on 101, or dial 999 in an emergency.