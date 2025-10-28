PSNI step up patrols ahead of Halloween

POLICE have been on patrol in Enniskillen and other local towns in recent days, with an increase in the use of fireworks in the lead up to Halloween.

With the spooky season one of the busiest for emergency services, both the police and the fire service are preparing for a busy few weeks ahead, and have urged the community to play its part in keeping everyone safe.

Superintendent Finola Dornan said, “Fireworks contain explosive materials and, if misused, can cause serious and life-changing injuries.

“We’re urging everyone to use fireworks legally, safely and respectfully, being mindful of their impact on local communities, people with sensory sensitivities, and family pets.”

Reminding the public of the law – with fireworks requiring a licence to sell and use – Supt Dornan urged the public to report any antisocial behaviour by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.

NI Fire and Rescue Service station commander Graham Parker also urged the public to stay safe.

“Fireworks and sparklers burn at extremely high temperatures and can be dangerous if not handled properly,” he said,

“Always keep them out of reach of children and pets, and be sure to follow the firework safety code. Wear gloves and light them from at least an arm’s length distance and keep a bucket of water nearby to dampen them after use.”

Mr Parker also recommended using battery candles and knowing the “STOP, DROP and ROLL” technique to prevent serious burns.