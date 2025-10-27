+44 (0)28 6632 2066
PSNI issue appeal for missing mother and children

PSNI issue appeal for missing mother and children

Posted: 11:22 am October 27, 2025
Police in Fermanagh and Omagh are appealing for information to trace the whereabouts of three missing persons.
 
“We are looking to trace the whereabouts of three missing persons; Sinead McNulty and her two children Oisín and Saorla O’Neill,” the PSNI statement said.
 
“If you have any information that may help us confirm they are safe or assist us in any way, please contact 101 quoting reference CC2025102300499, or alternatively make an online report here: https://orlo.uk/AjunD, “

