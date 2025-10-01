PSNI apologise to family of Patsy Kelly

By Alan Rodgers

THE PSNI today apologised to the family of Trillick councillor, Patsy Kelly, for the failings in the investigation into his murder 50 years ago.

Mr Kelly was abducted in Trillick and killed on July 24, 1974.

The investigation by the RUC at the time was severely criticised by a major report by the Police Ombudsman in 2023.

It highlighted how failures in the investigation impacted negatively on the ability of the murder investigation to find those responsible.

The report concluded the behaviour of police officers involved in the original investigation amounted to ‘collusive behaviour’.

At a brief hearing in the High Court in Belfast this morning, Des Fahy, barrister for the Kelly family said the PSNI had agreed to pay the costs incurred by the family in a civil action and had issued an apology.

As a result, the civil action being taken by the family was ‘stayed by consent’, the court was told.

The apology on behalf of the PSNI Chief Constable, Jon Boutcher, was read out in court by a legal representative for the police.

It said Mr Kelly was a 35 year-old husband and father, a local councillor with distinction and an esteemed member of the local community.

The apology said his murder had sent shockwaves through the local community.

It stated the PSNI recognised aspects of the investigation had fallen below ‘expected standards’.

The PSNI apologised for the inadequacies in the investigation and the impact this had on the Kelly family.

It said they were committed to learning from the failings highlighted, and praised the dignity of the Kelly family in how they had pursued the matter.

In the statement released after the court hearing, the Kelly family say that it ‘cannot be overstated’ how important this apology is to them, their friends and the entire community.

“While the apology has been delivered, it is vital to look back at why there has been a need for such,” they said.

“51 years ago, on 24 July 1974, Patsy was abducted in Trillick and brutally murdered. Since then our family, spearheaded by our 84 year old mother Teresa Kelly, have fought relentlessly for truth and justice for Patsy.

“The apology is needed to acknowledge the inadequacies of the entire police investigation. There are a whole catalogue of failures listed within the PONI Report into Patsy’s murder where all of these inadequacies are laid bare.

“It is also needed in respect of some of the abominable behaviour of police officers who interacted with Teresa Kelly during the early days of the investigation while Patsy’s remains were still missing.”

The family have gone on to recount how in the months after Patsy’s murder, the intimidation suffered by his wife, Teresa and her family circle and wider community continued.

For example, Teresa, while heavily pregnant with Patsy’s fifth child, having discovered her pregnancy during the three-week search in July 1974, was forced to stand at the roadside a few nights before Christmas while her car was searched.

The family circle in general suffered intimidation, as well as Patsy’s friends and local community.

“The attitude of police towards voluntary search groups that would stem from Trillick St. Macartans GAA grounds every day in July 1974 experienced intimidation and what some described as “bully boy” attitudes from police who were present,” the family’s statement added.

“Perhaps best typified when a group of voluntary searchers told police they were going to search Lough Eyes in Co. Fermanagh for Patsy’s remains before police informed them that they had already dredged the lake. Two weeks later Patsy’s body floated to the surface of Lough Eyes.

“It is also poignant for us today to have the formal apology read out in a court of law and into public record by our barrister, Des Fahy (KC). This civil action was started many years ago by Pat Fahy, a great friend of Patsy and our whole family as well as our solicitor until his death in 2019. What Pat Fahy started, symbolically his son Des Fahy finished today.”

The Kelly family thanked Des Fahy, Martin McDonnell, their barristers, and the family solicitor, Adrian O’Kane and everyone at Pat Fahy Solicitors for their ‘sterling work and determination’ through what they describe as a ‘long and arduous process.’