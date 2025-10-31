PSNI announce new Chief Superintendent

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is pleased to announce the appointment of Temporary Chief Superintendent Norman Haslett as the new police Commander for South Area.

Chief Superintendent Haslett takes over the top post from Chief Superintendent Kellie McMillan, who is moving on to a new role within Local Policing Command at PSNI Headquarters.

With a policing career spanning almost 30 years, Chief Superintendent Haslett brings a wealth of knowledge, skill and experience to the role and is looking forward to working with the dedicated officers and staff who daily deliver world class policing to each of the four policing Districts within South Area. Speaking about his appointment, he said,

“I am extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to work in many different areas, and in a wide variety of roles throughout my policing career. I am passionate about the delivery of really good, effective policing which makes a real difference to our communities. I am delighted and very proud to have been appointed as the new South Area Commander.

“I welcome the opportunities and the challenges that this new post will bring and in the coming weeks, I will be visiting officers and staff in each of our Districts and engaging with partners, community groups and local representatives to hear first-hand their views and opinions on how we best work together for the good of all of our communities.

“I look forward to building upon the excellent relationships and partnership working already in place throughout South Area.

I would like to thank Chief Superintendent McMillan for her dedication in leading South Area policing for the past number of years, and I look forward to carrying on her excellent work and continuing to deliver a visible, accessible, responsive community focused policing service for the communities in the Fermanagh & Omagh, Mid Ulster, Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon and Newry, Mourne & Down Districts.”