Producer swaps city beats for farm life in Fermanagh

A music producer has traded city living for the quiet of the Fermanagh countryside – continuing his work from a small farm he now calls home.

With zero farming experience, no family ties to the land, and a lifestyle built around basslines, not baling hay, the move from Leeds seemed like a wild detour.

But for Matt Parker, it was a reset… a leap into the unknown that turned into the unexpected rhythm of a life he now loves.

Matt is a multi-instrumentalist, award-winning composer and producer with a history of working alongside some of the industry’s biggest names including Ken Thomas (Sigur Rós), Marcus Dravs (Coldplay), Dave Creffield (Embrace, Kaiser Chiefs) and Mark Needham (Fleetwood Mac).

His credits include a Royal Television Society award for songwriting and music featured in films and TV worldwide.

“We decided to move to Fermanagh three years ago. A lovely little farm came up for sale and we thought it was a really beautiful part of the world, so we bought it.

“Now all the stuff I write for television and film is recorded in my studio here,” Matt told the ’Herald.

Since then, he has fully embraced farm life, gradually building up a collection of animals.

“We decided to get some pigs and horses and sheep – it’s like a really small version of Clarkson’s Farm,” he laughed.

The family, now based near Ederney, have also been helped by local farmers who’ve offered advice and guidance.

“I can’t tell you enough about how nice people are here. David Knox, in particular, has been like our farming guru.

“He’s helped us with lambing, tractors, machinery… everything. Just brilliant people.

“We love it here and it’s a beautiful part of the world.”

Matt’s wife and their six children have embraced the move, thriving in country life and settling into local schools.

“Moving from a city to this is a million miles away from where I grew up, but at the same time it really does feel like home to us. We feel very lucky.”

Now, around 90 per-cent of Matt’s music is produced on the farm, blending creativity with countryside calm.

Recently, he recorded in Fermanagh while live-streaming to Smecky Music Studios in Prague to direct an orchestra.

“I thought it was really cool… sitting in a studio on a little farm in Fermanagh while talking live to an orchestra in Prague.”

Currently, Matt is working on a solo album as a vocalist, alongside an indie gospel project aimed at TV and film placements.

He also hopes to involve local singers.

“It would be lovely if a local choir could feature,” said Matt.

“And when their voices end up on a TV show, they’ll be able to say, ‘That’s us!’”