Prison for Enniskillen man who rammed car

An Enniskillen man has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for a number of offences relating to what a judge called a ‘revenge attack’ last year.

Kieran Redmond (37), of Sligo Road in Enniskillen, was due to appear before the court via video link from Maghaberry prison, but he failed to do so due to ‘miscommunication’.

The court heard that on September 28 2024, police received a report that a car had been rammed in the Enniskillen area.

The injured party, a woman, reported three males had been sitting outside of a property in a white BMW, and she approached the car.

Redmond, who was driving the vehicle, began revving his engine. He was later charged with ramming her car, before making off.

Later on, police saw the vehicle abandoned, with the individuals making off on foot.

Redmond was later arrested. He failed to provide a specimen of breath when he was required to do so.

He was then charged with damaging an electronic tag, following his subsequent arrest.

After taking time to review the facts of the case, District Judge, Alana McSorley, said that it was a ‘revenge attack’.

She recognised that while the damage caused to the car was of a low grade, Redmond ‘denied culpability’.

She sentenced Redmond to 12 months in prison and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

Redmond was also ordered to pay £125 in compensation, with a restraining order granted to the injured party for three years.