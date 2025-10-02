Price hikes lead to food poverty fears

THE foodbank in Enniskillen is bracing itself for ‘a busy winter’ as the local community has been left reeling from the recent price hike and the cost-of-living crisis.

Food inflation has hit an 18-month high, with the cost of food and non-alcoholic drink prices rising to a staggering 5.1 per-cent, leaving many in the county fearing for the families and their futures.

John Shades from the Enniskillen Foodbank has recognised that they’ve suffered a drop-off in donations, leaving them deeply concerned for whether they can support those in need.

Advertisement

“In the last couple of weeks, our donations have gone down. I think we’ll see our demand pick up quite rapidly as we come into October,” Mr Shades, pictured left, explained.

Financial experts are expecting that food inflation will remain at its current rate or even rise again, as Christmas time quickly approaches.

Last December, the Enniskillen Foodbank provided over 200 food hampers to families in the town. They’re expecting a similar demand, as the cost-of-living crisis rages on.

“The prices of things are alarming. Some of the prices for stuff have shot up by so much, it’s scary,” said Mr Shades.

“There is also all of the other ad ons. It’s starting to get colder now and the electric bill has gone up, people have to get fuel and Christmas is coming up fast too, which will cause people genuine worry.

“Any donation is more than what we’ve got and we appreciate anything that people can give us.”