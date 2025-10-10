Points and fine for Enniskillen driver

AN Enniskillen man was handed 10 penalty points and fined £250 after he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while he had excess alcohol.

Ryan Breen (37), of Glebe Park in Enniskillen, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (October 1) to face charges which occurred in July 2025.

On July 17, Breen was found asleep in the driving seat of his vehicle by the police on the Crockanboy Road in Carrickmore.

The court was told that Breen was ‘slurring his words’ and was later detected to be over the limit, following a breath test which was carried out by police.

The police tried to move the vehicle, but they were unable to do so, as the car was out of fuel.

After reviewing the facts, district judge, Alana McSorley, handed Breen 10 penalty points, along with a fine of £250.