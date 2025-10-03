Paedophile admits child image charges

A CONVICTED paedophile reoffended while subject to a suspended sentence for similar matters, Dungannon Crown Court has heard.

Charles Campbell (57) from Muckros Road, Kesh admitted possessing an indecent image of a child and an extreme pornographic image on June 20, 2024.

He further admitted distrusting or showing an indecent image of a child on November 23, 2023.

Advertisement

Offending was discovered when Campbell was arrested for breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) which was dealt with separately, but in the course of investigation his phone was seized and police discovered the indecent child images.

A defence barrister said pre-sentence reports were necessary given the background and criminal record.

Judge Brian Sherrard agreed and remanded Campbell on continuing bail to return for sentencing on November 7.

Campbell is currently also on bail pending appeal after being sentenced to two months imprisonment earlier this year for breaching the SOPO.

Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard on June 15, 2024 police received a report from an off-duty officer that Campbell had been conversing with two female children outside a restaurant.

He was observed putting his phone, “up to their faces and film them, smiling as he did so.”