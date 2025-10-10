Older people urged to avail of day centres

Fermanagh day centre users have been speaking of the joy and benefits they bring, encouraging others their age to avail of the many activities and services they offer.

As part of Positive Ageing Month, the Western Trust has launched a drive to encourage more local older people to avail of its day centres.

The Trust offers a range of day centre services, such as for clients with dementia, physical and mental health needs as well as people under 65-years-old and over 65-years-old, right across its area, including the Drumhaw Day Centre, Lisnaskea and the Tempo Road Day Centre in Enniskillen.

Each centre offers a range of activities, helping older people socialise, make new friends, and try out new things, all in a creative and welcoming environment.

From flower arranging and baking, to music and dancing, to gardening and chair yoga, the centres also organise outings, and host musical performances and school visits throughout the year.

“The main aim of day care services is to provide clients with opportunities to socialize, learn new skills and participate in group activities,” said Jane White, head of Care and Accommodation, Older People’s Services at the Western Trust.

“We have very experienced staff in our day centres who share their creativity and skills encouraging each individual’s choice and interest to ensure they enjoy their time at the centre.”

One user of the Drumclay centre in Lisnaskea, Louie Rutledge, said spoke of how much they enjoyed it and encouraged others to come along.

“It gets me out of the Fold two days per week, I especially love the exercises we do each morning,” she said.

“I feel they do good as I am fighting painful arthritis. I am keen on needlework and this we do on Thursday’s producing some lovely blankets everyone contributing their own squares.

“At present we have three of staff who are so kind and helpful. The music and songs I enjoy especially when we sing all together and everyone is so happy”

Another local day centre user, Ann Gordon, said she loved attending too.

“It gives me a great opportunity to meet and socialise with others,” she said.

“All the staff are so caring and helpful, they brighten up our day. The service gives a great variety of activities and outings throughout the year.”

Those interested in attending must have a social worker in the Trust’s Older People’s Services team, who can refer you to your local day centre based on your personal needs.