The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) held its first-ever Domestic Abuse Awareness event in Fermanagh House, Enniskillen, last Thursday.

The event was part of Domestic Abuse Awareness Week, with similar initiatives taking place across Northern Ireland. Its aim was to raise awareness about domestic abuse, its link to homelessness, and the range of support services available to those affected.

The initiative was delivered in partnership with Women’s Aid, the Men’s Advisory Project (MAP), and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). It showcased the collaborative work being done to support victims and raise awareness in local communities.

Advertisement

Helen Walsh, Domestic Abuse Lead at the NIHE, said the event was the first of its kind in Northern Ireland. “We are here in Enniskillen for Domestic Violence Awareness Week. It’s important to hold an event like this in a rural area because there can be a stigma around coming forward to talk about domestic abuse,” she explained.

“The whole purpose was to raise awareness that help is available. Agencies like the Housing Executive can offer support to everyone, not just tenants, but also homeowners and those in private rentals.”

Elaine McMeekin, Assistant Principal Officer with the NIHE’s Domestic Abuse Team, also spoke about the importance of hosting the event in a small town. “We felt it was important to bring this event to Enniskillen,” she said.

“Rural communities face many barriers to accessing services from transport issues to a lack of awareness about what support is available. Today was about breaking down those barriers and bringing all our partners together in one place.”

Helen Walsh thanked everyone who attended. “We want to thank all the agencies, and especially the members of the public who came through the doors and took that brave first step to get help,” she said. “And a big thank-you to the staff at Fermanagh House for their support.”

The event was hailed a great success, with strong attendance and positive feedback from participants.