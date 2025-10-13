NI Water donates waterbutts to schools

Pupils across Fermanagh are learning the value of water conservation with help from NI Water, who have donated waterbutts to five local primary schools.

The initiative supports environmental education and sustainability, helping young students understand how small changes can make a big difference.

The schools benefiting from the donation include St Macartan’s PS, Roslea, St Naile’s PS, Kinawley, St Columban’s PS, Belcoo, St Mary’s PS Mullymesker, Ballanaleck, and St Mary’s PS, Newtownbutler.

Many schools and groups are seeking to improve their outdoor learning environments to enhance wellbeing and mental health alongside improving sustainability. Waterbutts are a great way of collecting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants encouraging pupils to save water and look after the natural environment.

As we all know the North gets plenty of rain, however this rainwater has to be cleaned at our treatment works before it goes into our taps. Using a Waterbutt is a more efficient way to capture and use rainwater and by doing so will help ensure there’s enough water for everyone now and in the future.