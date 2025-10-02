Nesbitt vows to fight for rural primary care

THE Health Minister has said GPs in Fermanagh are ‘on his radar’ and vowed to campaign for better funding support to ensure local healthcare services are able to cope.

GPs and health professionals from across Fermanagh and Tyrone listened intently to Minister Mike Nesbitt’s address during the 10-year celebration of the South West GP Federation at the Manor House Hotel.

Major concerns were raised that a lack of funding, a shortage of healthcare professionals and challenging infrastructure will have a major impact on GP services in years to come.

The Health Minister admitted the funding shortfall was causing concerns for healthcare workers and patients in Fermanagh and Tyrone.

“We are facing challenges on an unprecedented level,” Minister Nesbitt told the attendees, at the Manor House Country Hotel, on Wednesday (September 24).

“The current gap in funding that the Department of Health has is over £600 million and that is unprecedented. We think it might be unmanageable, so we don’t know where to go to in the year ahead.”

The South West GP Federation, which is made up of 20 member practices in Fermanagh and Tyrone, has to cater for over 130,000 patients.

Many healthcare professionals feel Fermanagh is left behind when it comes to funding support.

At last week’s event, the Health Minister rejected any claims Stormont wasn’t committed to supporting the rural area.

“GPs generally are on my radar and especially GPs in rural areas who have their challenges,” explained Minister Nesbitt.

“My challenge is to ensure that primary care services are maintained for patients in rural areas. I have listened to their concerns and I know the challenges are taking their toll on you and your staff.”

Minister Nesbitt added this ‘shift left’ approach could ease some of the burden on the struggling GP services.

The ‘shift left’ term describes his Department’s policy to focus on moving the healthcare system away from acute hospital settings towards community-based and preventative care services.“I want GPs to be on the heart of shift level,” he added.

Minister Nesbitt also delivered a brief insight into his multi-million Primary Care Multi-Disciplinary Teams (MDTs) Programme, which is set to be rolled out across the North.

The MDT Programme is a partnership between GP Federations and HSC Trusts which introduces new social work, physiotherapy and mental health roles into general practice.

It places a renewed focus on supporting good physical and mental health and social wellbeing.

However, the MDT Programme won’t be rolled out in Fermanagh in the short-term, as there is insufficient funding to assist with the appointment of mental health leadership within the new scheme.

When asked about the specific shortfall in funding for the MDT Programme in Fermanagh, the Northern Ireland Health Minister said he’s committed to the rollout of the service.

“The MDT model is a fundamental shift in how services will be delivered and reformed,” explained Mr Nesbitt.

The Health Minister also said he remains “committed” to support training practices for GPs, as fears grow that the crucial Skills Mix funding could be withdrawn.

“Worth tens of thousands of pounds annually to individual practices, the funding has paid for GP locums, physiotherapists and mental health practitioners.

It was introduced in 2016 to compensate for the absence of MDTs, but is now set to end in March 2026 despite those teams still not being fully established.

“I am well aware of the elephant in the room around the skills linked funding,” Mr Nesbitt said.

“I’m going to give you a commitment that I am asking the SPPG [Strategic Planning and Performance Group] to reengage with you.

“To help primary care to deliver and grow and ensure we have sufficient GPs in rural areas, it’s vital we train, develop and retain the GP workforce that we have.”