My Daddy, the Lough Erne legend

The late Gerry ‘Maco’ McIntyre, who passed away peacefully on October 14 surrounded by his family, has been remembered by his daughter Finola ‘Fin’ McIntyre as a “passionate, free spirit.”

She described him as a “wonderful father” who lived life on his own vibrant terms, embracing individuality, kindness, and a deep love for the world around him.

Formerly of Beech Hill, Enniskillen, ‘Maco’ was diagnosed with cancer just a few weeks before his passing. But his daughter said the 69-year-old lived with no regrets.

“He grew up between the bridges in Enniskillen, so he was a proper townie, as they say,” Fin said. “He just loved and adored the water.”

“I have newspaper clippings from 1971 of him canoeing, he was out on the water from a young age. He loved life and he never looked back. It didn’t matter who you were, class, background, generation, everyone was equal in his eyes.”

‘Maco’, well known locally for his activism and kindness, was often seen flying the rainbow flag and was “fiercely passionate” about anti-fracking and environmental causes.

“He stood up for pride, for the marginalised and he wore vibrant colours. He wasn’t afraid to be different,” Fin said.

At one point in life, ‘Maco’ sold his house, bought a barge – Honora B, named in memory of his beloved late sisters Honora and Brenda and lived on the water for many years with his youngest daughter Jenny.

“She was in the water from the time she was tiny,” Fin said. “She’s 17 now and fiercely independent and a lot of that came from dad.”

Inspirational

Fin fondly recalls a man full of fun and encouragement, she said, “He always treated me and Jenny as if we could do anything, there was never a ‘you can’t because you’re a girl’.

“He made us believe we were capable of everything.”

Even though she never took to the water herself, Fin said, “I still can’t put my head under but I ended up working on cruise ships, so maybe he did pass something on.”

“He had a lot of friends and I’ve been blown away by the comments online,” she added. “People always say their parent were special and they are, but my dad, ‘Maco’, really was one of a kind.”

Fin reflected, “Each stage of his life was a different era – the married era, the barge era, the mayor-for-a-week era, he even once shaved off his beard for charity and raised over a thousand pounds for Bright Eyes.

“He lived a full and colourful life,” she said. “And he made the world a brighter place just by being in it.”

‘Maco’ is survived by his daughters Finola (James) and Jenny and siblings Assumpta, Geraldine Gilmore (Tony), Margo Vaughan (Terry RIP) and Kate Smith (Jackie).

He is predeceased by his sisters Honora Murphy (Paul RIP) and Brenda.

A celebration of his life took place at John McKeegan Funeral Home at 11am on Saturday, followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery.