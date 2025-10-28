Murphy hits hat-trick as Lisnaskea march to Ulster semi

ULSTER LGFA IFC QUARTER-FINAL

Lisnaskea 3-14

Glenravel 3-06

By Martin McBrien

THREE goals from the classy Sharon Murphy helped Lisnaskea to a big win over Glenravel in Antrim on Sunday afternoon, as they booked their place in the Ulster LGFA Intermediate Championship semi-final.

Lisnaskea’s experience, dating back to the 2011 Ulster and All-Ireland triumphs, proved crucial in fashioning this latest Emmetts provincial victory, with their young stars also rising to the special occasion.

In what was in favourable weather a very picturesque setting in Antrim, pitch conditions rendered play difficult, with numerous ‘Skea first half attacks literally getting bogged down in the home goalmouth area.

Glenravel couldn’t have wished for a better start when they scored a goal straight from throw in, with the ball worked through for Aisling Mulholland to net, followed by a Leona Gillen point from the kickout.

But Lisnaskea hadn’t made the 100-plus mile journey for nothing and despite facing the slope and breeze, they immediately hit back in kind, with Mulligan pointing, followed by a powerful goal from Murphy.

Even though Glenravel then hit three straight points, the Emmett’s were unfazed, rapidly seizing control to rattle up a 1-06 sequence as heavy rain lashed in Antrim.

Kerins (2f), Murphy and three scores from Mulligan, before Murphy took a Kerins pass to net again in the 29th minute, pushed Lisnaskea into a 2-07 to 1-05 half-time lead.

A quick Kerins restart point was answered by a fortuitous Glenravel goal from a McKay free which dropped into the bottom corner of the net.

But any prospects of a home revival were dashed when the sisters again combined for Murphy to complete her hat trick in the 39th minute.

Mulligan then added a point from the kickout and two scores from Kerins made it 3-11 to 2-05 by the three quarters stage.

Lisnaskea then safely saw out the final quarter, with Murphy (2) and Jessica Connolly notching points before Gillan drove a ground volley home for a late consolation goal for Glenravel.

Lisnaskea have a shorter semi final trip on Sunday when they travel to take on Cavan side Knockbride who have two Ulster wins under their belt, having disposed of Clonduff (Down) and Fanad (Donegal).

Teams

Lisnaskea: Aine Murphy, Sarah McCormack, Chloe McElhinney, Samantha Owens, Kayla Pennell, Tara Little, Claire Teague, Shauna McCrystal, Eimear Shannon, Jessica Connolly (0-01), Molly O’Donnell, Maeve Mulligan (0-05), Sharon Murphy (3-03), Caroline Kerins (0-05, 3f), Eva O’Donnell. Subs: Emily Prunty for S McCormack (40), Louise McKenna for M O’Donnell (48), Kerri Pennell for C Teague (56), Laoise Clarke for T Little (60), Jade McMahon for J Connolly (62).

Glenravel: Caitlin McKeown, Alishia McPeake, Aisling Donnelly, Maeve Mulholland, Clodagh McCann, Emer McCann, Orlaith Gould, Caitlin Law, Jaime Woulahan, Aimee Trainor, Sarah Fyfe, Niamh McKay; (1-03, 2f), Leona Gillen (1-01), Aisling Mulholland (1-01), Molly Woulahan (0-01). Subs: Clodagh McPeake for A McPeake (50), Lucia McQuillan for N McKay (57), Emily Sharpe for C McCann (61). Yellow card: M Mulholland (55).