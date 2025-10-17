Muldoon set for live rave debut

LOCAL DJ and producer Tom Muldoon, known as Multunes, is set to debut his first-ever live show in Belfast this December, marking a bold new chapter.

Originally from Enniskillen and now based in Liverpool, Multunes has built a cult following by blending high-energy, nostalgic dance music with a modern twist.

“Belfast has always been my main city,” he said. “I’ve sold out 10 headline shows at the Telegraph Building. That still doesn’t seem real to me.”

His journey started at university house parties before landing regular slots at Irish bars in Liverpool. With money earned from these gigs, he launched his own events brand, Stack City Raves.

“We started with 200-capacity venues and built up to 2,000 plus across the UK,” he explained.

The upcoming Multunes Live show, taking place on December 29 at the Telegraph Building, is unlike anything he’s done before. While he’s known for DJing tracks from the late ’90s and early 2000s this event will bring those sounds to life with live musicians.

“It’s a full-on rave, but performed live,” Muldoon said. “I’ll be on stage with a brass section, strings, vocalists, and I’ll be playing piano live, even though I am not classically trained on piano. I can play my own tracks, and that’s all that matters.”

His music, rooted in the old school atmosphere of early dance, features lush strings, big piano chords, and brass elements that translate perfectly into a live setup.

“It’s the same euphoric, high-energy vibe people know me for, just brought to life with real instruments,” he said.

The show aims to bridge generations of dance music lovers.

“I’ve always had a mixed crowd,” he explained. “Younger fans who find me on TikTok, and older ones who connect with the old school tracks I play.”

With a talented group of London-based musicians joining him and a full rave production setup planned, anticipation is high.

“I’m extremely nervous but extremely excited. I really think this is something special in my scene,” he added.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on October 17 via Glistrr, and with strong local support, Multunes Live is expected to sell out fast.