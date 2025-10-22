M&S move sparks debate on Enniskillen’s retail future

AS yet another business prepares to relocate from the town centre to the new Lakeland Retail Park, concerns are growing within the community about the future and vitality of Enniskillen’s traditional high street.

Supermarket chain Marks & Spencer has confirmed plans to move its Enniskillen store from Erneside Shopping Centre to the retail park, where it intends to open a new 16,000 sq ft Foodhall offering a wider range of products.

Subject to planning approval, the existing Erneside store will close once the new Foodhall opens.

M&S said all current staff will be offered positions at the new site, with additional roles expected to be created.

The announcement has reignited debate over the impact of out-of-town retail developments on Enniskillen’s core shopping area.

“It was meant to include a bowling alley, hotel, filling station and coffee shops alongside retail outlets,” he said. “So far, only retailers have opened or announced plans to relocate.

Cllr Irvine noted that already two retailers – Marks and Spencer and Harry Corry – had announced they were relocating from the town centre to Lakelands Retail Park.

“You are sucking everything out of the immediate town. We’ve seen this in other places like Ballymena and Bangor, where large out-of-town centres draw people away and the town centre becomes a ghost town.”

However, Sinn Féin councillor Dermot Browne, whose party supported the project, said the development had already brought significant benefits.

“The public response to the opening of Home Bargains has been really positive, and people are excited about the prospect of the remaining units opening soon,” he said.

“I’m also glad to see new jobs being created as part of a £10 million investment that’s attracting more visitors to the town. I still believe the retail park is, on the whole, a benefit to Enniskillen.”

Cllr Browne added that the focus now should be on encouraging fresh investment in the town centre.

“We need to attract new businesses and create more spaces for young people,” he said. “I hope Erneside can evolve into a hub with a more diverse and appealing offering at the heart of the town.”