MP invites community to discuss rural health care

SINN Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will be among the speakers at a public health meeting in Enniskillen next month.

The meeting will discuss rural health and care and explore ways to improve services and address challenges facing local communities.

It will also examine the potential health benefits of a united Ireland.

‘Delivering Rural Health and Care in a New Ireland’ will take place on November 26 at 7pm at the Westville Hotel Enniskillen.

The event will be hosted by Sinn Féin’s Commission on the Future of Ireland and will be chaired by local MP Pat Cullen.

“I am looking forward to again visiting Enniskillen and talking to citizens there about our vision of a new Ireland, and in particular the place of rural health and care in that context.” said Ms McDonald.

“We know that our health systems North and South are broken. Waiting lists are rising and rural areas are especially hard hit with a lack of adequate funding, human and technical resources, and services.”

Ms Cullen added, “A New Ireland provides an opportunity for the transformation of health and social care services.

“Greater cross-border planning, joint projects, and integrated delivery would benefit all citizens.”

Ms Cullen concluded, “A single National Health and Care Service is a commonsense and achievable proposition.

“On an island of under seven million people, it makes no sense to have two separate health systems. Integration is key to better, fairer care for everyone.”