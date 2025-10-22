Minister reveals almost 40 unfilled jobs in Enniskillen

THERE are almost 40 unfilled jobs at a government office in Enniskillen, it has emerged.

The Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, has revealed there are a total of 37 job vacancies at his department’s office at Inishkeen House in the town.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has ten offices across the North, with the Enniskillen base being the only one in Fermanagh.

In a question at the Northern Ireland Assembly, Ulster Unionist Party Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Diana Armstrong asked Mr Muir if his department had filled the ’41 vacancies’ at Inishkeen House.

In response, the Minister, said the number of jobs at the local office was not that high.

“As the Member will appreciate, vacancy management is by its nature fluid and numbers can change from month to month as vacancies are filled and new vacancies arise.

“I am advised that, at 30 September 2025, NICSHR was managing a caseload of 37 vacancies for the DAERA office in Inishkeen House, Enniskillen.

“DAERA’s vacancies are, like those in other departments, filled in accordance with NICS policies and procedures and the Department of Finance’s NICSHR teams work with all departments on an ongoing basis to prioritise recruitment across all NICS departments within their allocated financial and staff resources.”

A similar question from Ms Armstrong revealed that at the end of September, there were 17 job vacancies at the DAERA office in Dungannon.