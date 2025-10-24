+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
HomeHeadlineMichael Connolly Park keeps player’s legacy alive
??????????

Michael Connolly Park keeps player’s legacy alive

Posted: 4:48 pm October 24, 2025

Michael Connolly Park, home of NFC Kesh, was officially opened on August 3, 2001.

The ground is named in memory of Michael ‘Mickey’ Connolly, a talented and popular club player who tragically passed away on March 24, 2001, aged just 23.

Mickey came through the youth ranks to become a key member of the senior team, earning wide admiration for his skill, commitment, and leadership on and off the pitch. Naming the club’s home ground in his honour was a fitting tribute to the impact he made in his short life.

Advertisement

The park was officially opened by Bawnacre Centre manager George Beacom MBE, who paid a heartfelt tribute to the young player.

“In his all too short life, the late Michael Connolly represented everything that was good in youth, in sport, and in community life,” he said.

“Michael’s dedication, his skills and his respect for fellow citizens were an inspiration to all of us, and this superb facility will ensure his memory lives on.”

Related posts:

McGrath’s double helps Ballinamallard United to big win
Premium Major boost for apprentice welders Johnston scores late for Lisbellaw
Premium

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:48 pm October 24, 2025
Top
Advertisement