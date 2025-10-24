Michael Connolly Park keeps player’s legacy alive

Michael Connolly Park, home of NFC Kesh, was officially opened on August 3, 2001.

The ground is named in memory of Michael ‘Mickey’ Connolly, a talented and popular club player who tragically passed away on March 24, 2001, aged just 23.

Mickey came through the youth ranks to become a key member of the senior team, earning wide admiration for his skill, commitment, and leadership on and off the pitch. Naming the club’s home ground in his honour was a fitting tribute to the impact he made in his short life.

The park was officially opened by Bawnacre Centre manager George Beacom MBE, who paid a heartfelt tribute to the young player.

“In his all too short life, the late Michael Connolly represented everything that was good in youth, in sport, and in community life,” he said.

“Michael’s dedication, his skills and his respect for fellow citizens were an inspiration to all of us, and this superb facility will ensure his memory lives on.”