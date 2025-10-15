Marks and Spencer to leave Erneside for retail park

Supermarket Marks and Spencer (M&S) has confirmed it will be relocating its Enniskillen store from Erneside Shopping Centre to the new Lakeland Retail Park.

In announcing the development, M&S has set out how the move will include the creation of a modern 16,000 square feet foodhall, offering a bigger range of their products.

Subject to planning approval, the existing Erneside Shopping Centre store will close when the new Food Hall opens.

It has been confirmed that staff will be offered alternative roles at the new store alongside the creation of additional roles.

Ryan Lemon, Regional Manager for M&S in Northern Ireland said: “We’re excited to confirm our plans to relocate our Enniskillen store to the new Lakelands Retail Park and to bring customers a new M&S Foodhall in a modern, convenient location. In the meantime we look forward to continuing to serve our Enniskillen customers.”

He continued: “We are adapting to customer shopping habits by rotating our store estate to ensure we have the right stores with the right space to deliver an excellent shopping experience for our customers. At the heart of this move is our commitment to delivering even more of the great quality and trusted value products that M&S is known for.”

Erneside Shopping Centre were contacted for comment on the matter as it is understood the existing tenancy has some time to run; however, there was no response at the time of publishing.