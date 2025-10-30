Man sent for trial on Enniskillen hotel charges

A TWENTY-three-year-old man has been returned for trial on violence charges which allegedly occurred earlier this year.

Appearing for a committal hearing was Daniel Stephen Rodger whose address was given as no fixed abide but currently remanded in custody is accused of unlawfully and injuriously imprisoning a woman and detaining her against her will as well assaulting her causing actual bodily harm .

During the same incident it is alleged he threatened to kill a male and damaged the contents, fixtures and fittings of a room in the Enniskillen Hotel.

Advertisement

Offending is alleged to have occurred on March 1.

A prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Barney McElhome.

Rodger spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges. He declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.

Judge McElhome remanded him in continuing custody to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on December 5.