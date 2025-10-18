+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
HomeHeadlineMan dies at scene of Kesh road incident 

Man dies at scene of Kesh road incident 

Posted: 5:25 pm October 18, 2025

Police in Fermanagh have confirmed a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of last night’s single vehicle collision in Kesh, however they have said they are not treating the death as suspicious or as a result of the crash. 

In a statement released to the ‘Herald, a PSNI spokesman said, “Police attended the scene of a collision in the Pettigo Road area of Kesh, shortly before 11pm on Friday 17th October.

“The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, however, the death is not being treated as suspicious or as a result of the collision at this time.”

Advertisement

The man, believed to be from Tyrone, has not yet been formally identified.

Related posts:

Road re-opens following serious accident in Kesh Man arrested following sudden death in Enniskillen PSNI apologise to family of Patsy Kelly

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:25 pm October 18, 2025
Top
Advertisement