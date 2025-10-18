Man dies at scene of Kesh road incident 

Police in Fermanagh have confirmed a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of last night’s single vehicle collision in Kesh, however they have said they are not treating the death as suspicious or as a result of the crash.

In a statement released to the ‘Herald, a PSNI spokesman said, “Police attended the scene of a collision in the Pettigo Road area of Kesh, shortly before 11pm on Friday 17th October.

“The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, however, the death is not being treated as suspicious or as a result of the collision at this time.”

The man, believed to be from Tyrone, has not yet been formally identified.